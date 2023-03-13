topStoriesenglish2582972
BREAKING: Delhi-Dubai IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi Airport After Passenger Dies Mid-Air

As per an initial report by a Pakistani local news channel, a Nigerian Passenger named Abdullah, 60, died before the Dubai-bound IndiGo plane landed at Karachi Airport.

A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Pakistan's Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, reported local news channel ARY News. As per the report, the pilot decided to land the plane at the Karachi Airport after a man passed away while flying mid-flight.

The incident occurred on Monday morning (March 13) when an IndiGo flight was flying from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to Dubai International Airport. The pilot of the flight sought emergency landing permission from the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport due to a medical emergency.

The initial report states that the Nigerian Passenger named Abdullah, 60, died before the plane landed in Karachi.

As seen on flight tracking website Flightaware, IndiGo flight 6E 23 flew from IGI Airport at 8.41 AM and was scheduled to land at the Dubai Airport at 11 AM. 

