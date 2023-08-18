SpiceJet Passenger Clicks Obscene Photos Of Air Hostess On Flight, DCW Issues Notice

Addressing a video shared on social media, the Delhi Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident and issued a notice of alleged sexual harassment of a flight attendant by a passenger on the flight. As per the details shared on social media, the passenger attempted to click obscene pictures of a female cabin crew member and a co-passenger while they were on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Sharing details on the same, DCW chief Swati Maliwal posted on X (Twitter) that the notices regarding the incident have been issued to Delhi Police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA." She also shared copies of the notices sent to respective authorities.

The incident occurred on Spicejet flight No 157 on August 16. "It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger Was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile," the notice read.

The DCW has requested a copy of the FIR filed in the case, information about the apprehended suspects, and a thorough action-taken report in the notice it has sent to the Delhi Police. In case of failure to arrest the accused, the police were asked to provide the justification for not taking action.

Details regarding the passenger's treatment have been requested from the DGCA, along with information regarding whether the incident was submitted to the Internal Complaint Committee in accordance with the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act or any other committee. Additionally, the DCW has stated that if this wasn't done, reasons should be provided.