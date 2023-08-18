IndiGo, a low cost airline, is the largest air carrier in India, and recently completed 17 years of operations in the country. The airline started its journey in 2006 and has now completed 17 outstanding years, connecting 75+ domestic and 30+ international destinations, making it the India’s most preferred airline. IndiGo also achieved some unique records in its journey, like becoming the only airline in the country to have flown 500+ million passengers and having a fleet size of 300+ aircraft. That being said, the airline is not stopping its expansion plan and has taken its international routes to 32 destinations.

Passenger capacity wise, IndiGo Airline is now the largest Indian airline with over 65 percent of market share, leaving airlines like Air India and Vistara, with around 10 percent market share far behind. Amidst all this, the airline also maintains its India-best On-Time Performance and also has an impeccable safety record. As the airline completes 17 years, here's a look at the major milestones achieved by the airline in it journey.





Major Milestones In IndiGo's Journey

August 4, 2006: Inaugural flight to Guwahati from Delhi Airport

September 1, 2011: First international flight to Dubai

March 10, 2016: Added Airbus A320neo aircraft to the fleet

November 17, 2017: First ATR aircraft added to the fleet

December 22, 2017: Operated 1000 flights a day, first time in India

December 27, 2018: First Airbus A321 plane inducted into the fleet

August 2022: Introduced 3 point disembarkation, first time in India

September 22, 2022: Added Ras-Al-Khaimah as 100th destination

May 2023: Flew 3 lakh customers in one day, highest in India

June 19, 2023: Placed world's largest aicraft order of 500 Airbus planes

17 years of connecting India.

17 years of on-time arrivals.

17 years of cookie tins.

17 years of chicken junglee sandwich.

17 years of stepless boarding.

17 years of girl powering.

17 years of India on the go.

17 years of IndiGo.#HappyIndiGoDay #IndiaByIndiGo #India75 pic.twitter.com/NZGDpEEB9C — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 3, 2023

IndiGo Expansion Plans

India's largest airline, IndiGo is on a massive international expansion spree as the air carrier announced direct flights to Kenya, Indonesia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, in the past couple of months. With the recent announcement of direct flights to Tbilisi, Baku, Nairobi, Tashkent, Jakarta and getting permission for Almaty, IndiGo is now connected to 32 international destinations and 110 overall destinations.

The budget air carrier earlier announced to start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia, this year. "Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia & Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan," IndiGo said in a release.

Most Active Airlines (Daily Flights)

IndiGo is the only Indian airline to feature in the list of Top 10 airlines globally with most active daily flights. The list compiled by a Twitter handle, World of Statistics, features IndiGo at the 8th spot in the world, with an average of 1,819 flights daily, highest in India. The airline marginally exceeds Turkish Airlines, with 1,819 flights. The top 4 spots are taken by airlines from the United States.