NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Tata-owned Air India to operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20

Air India currently has a narrowbody aircraft fleet which stands at 70, of which 54 are currently serviceable and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tata-owned Air India to operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20

The Tata Group owned Air India said it will operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20 onwards. These additional domestic flights will be run on routes including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and other cities. While Air India will add two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route will be added as well.

"The additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route," the airline said in a statement.

Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said, "Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit."

Air India's narrowbody aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections