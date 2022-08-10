NewsAviation
AVIATION

DGCA latest guidelines: Aviation body issues new rules for transgenders applying for pilot licence

As per DGCA, transgender applicants, who have been taking hormone therapy or had gender reassignment surgery within the last five years, will be screened for mental health status, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
  • The guidelines for transgenders will be assessed on a case-to-case basis
  • The applicant shall submit a detailed report from the training endocrinologist
  • An applicant who is on hormone replacement therapy will be declared medically unfit for 3 months

The DGCA, the Indian aviation watchdog authority, released rules for medical examiners to follow when determining a transgender applicant's eligibility for a commercial pilot licence. Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) refuted media claims that Kerala-born transman Adam Harry had been turned down by the regulator for a commercial pilot licence.

Stating that these reports were not true, the DGCA then said a transgender person can be issued a fit medical certificate provided that there are "no associated medical, psychiatric, or psychological conditions."

On Wednesday, the DGCA stated in its guidelines that a transgender applicant's fitness will be assessed on a case-to-case basis following the principles of assessing their functional ability and risk of incapacitation.

Also read: Bird strike in planes can be reduced using THIS technology! Will reduce emergency landing incidents

The transgender applicants, who have been taking hormone therapy or had a gender reassignment surgery within the last five years, will be screened for mental health status, it mentioned.

"The applicant shall submit a detailed report from the training endocrinologist containing the details -- duration, dosage, frequency of dosage, changes made, hormone assay reports, side effects, etc. -- of hormone therapy the applicant has been taking," it noted. An applicant who is on hormone replacement therapy, or undergoing gender reassignment surgery, will be declared medically unfit for at least three months, it added.

With inputs from PTI

