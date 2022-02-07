Trivia: How Air India name was chosen through opinion poll 75 years ago!

In a historic event on January 27, Air India completed the full circle by coming back to the Tata Group after 69 years. Nearly ten days after formally taking control of Air India, Tata Group on February 6 shared nuggets of information about the history of the full-service airline.

Tata had lost control of Air India nearly seven decades ago before taking it back last month. Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, a name was to be chosen. More than 75 years ago, an opinion poll among Tata employees was held to choose from four names resulting in the country's first airline company being named 'Air India.'

"The choice for India's first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines & Air India. #AirIndiaOnBoard#WingsOfChange," Tata Group said in a tweet on February 6. In a series of tweets, Tata Group also shared two pictures, including an excerpt from the Tata Monthly Bulletin of 1946. Air India retweeted the tweets.

Read also: Gaya International airport's 'GAY' designation code inappropriate, govt requested to change it

According to the bulletin, Tata faced the problem of finding a name for the new AirLine Company which they were forming to take over and extend the activities of the Tata Airlines which had hitherto functioned as a department of Tata Sons Limited. The choice was between Indian Air Lines, Air-India Pan-Indian Air Lines, and Trans-Indian Air Lines.

(1/2):Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines & Air-India. #AirIndiaOnBoard #WingsOfChange pic.twitter.com/BKpmwyAMim — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) February 6, 2022

The bulletin said, to the innately democratic mind of the Head of the Tata organization, it seemed a good idea to let the selection be made by popular opinion in Bombay House through a sort of Gallup Poll or Sample Opinion Survey. Voting papers were distributed to ascertain the views of representative sections of opinion among Tata employees and they were requested to indicate their first and second preferences.

"The first count revealed 64 votes for Air-India, 51 for Indian Air Lines, 28 for Trans-Indian Air Lines, and 19 for Pan-Indian Air Lines. When the less favored names were eliminated, the final count showed 72 votes for Air India and 58 for Indian Air Lines. Thus, the name of the new company comes to be 'AIR-INDIA'," the bulletin said.

Tata took over control of Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express as well as a 50 percent stake in joint venture AISATS. Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold loss-making Air India to Talace for Rs 18,000 crore. As part of the deal, Talace paid Rs 2,700 crore in cash and took over Rs 15,300 crore debt of the airline. The remaining debt and borrowings of Air India were transferred to AIAHL.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute