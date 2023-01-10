Vistara says 'minor technical snag' after Odisha-bound flight makes emergency landing in Delhi

A Vistara flight made an emergency landing at the Delhi International Airport after suffering a hydraulic failure. A full emergency was declared at the IGI Airport after the pilot of Odisha bound aircraft contacted the ATC. The UK-781 DEL-BBI returned to Delhi airport at 8:19 pm shortly after it took off and all passengers were reported safe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. According to a statement issued by the Vistara airline, the aircraft had to return to IGI Airport, Delhi due to a minor technical snag which was detected shortly after take-off. The statement said that the pilots decided to return as a precautionary measure.

"The flight landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi," the statement said. An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged for the passengers, said Vistara. The DGCA ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"The flight has been grounded and a detailed probe has been ordered into the matter. All the passengers are safe," said a senior DGCA official. "Full emergency was declared for Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar due to hydraulic failure," the official said.

"Air Vistara A320 aircraft VT-TNV while operating UK-781 (Delhi-Bubneshwar) was involved in Air turn back due as Green hydraulic system low ECAM came on," said DGCA.

