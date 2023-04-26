Watch: Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Australia After Fight Broke Out On Flight

A flight from Cairns to the Northern Territory of Australia had to make an emergency landing after a fight between passengers onboard. Four passengers onboard the flight engaged in a brawl mid-air while other flyers remained spectators, as per News.com's report. The violence on the flight among the passengers forced the pilot to return to the origin airport, and another fight forced the plane to perform an emergency landing. The whole incident on the plane was caught on camera and shared on various social media platforms.

The reports online quote the Australian Federal Police (AFP) claiming that the incident on the Cairns-Groote Eylandt flight occurred on Thursday, April 20, forcing the plane to return. Upon return, one of the female passengers onboard was charged with common assault, disorderly behaviour, and not obeying the cabin crew's instructions.

After removing the unruly female passenger, the plane took off again for its destinations. However, the same group of passengers got into another fight, resulting in a smashed aircraft window. Following this, the flight made an emergency landing in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt. Upon landing, the unruly passengers were arrested by the NT Police Department.

The brawl video shared on social media shows the group of passengers fighting near the aisle of the plane. They can be seen trying to slap and hit each other while other passengers onboard watch the brawl. After a while, one of the passengers can be seen raising a bottle above the head of other passengers, seemingly to hit someone.

A 23-year-old man who was involved in the incident was accused of endangering other passengers on purpose, aggravated assault, property damage, disorderly conduct in a public place, and breaking a domestic violence order. While a 22-year-old passenger was charged with commercial drug supply, drug possession, impeding an officer, disorderly conduct, and alcohol possession in a prohibited place. As per the reports, all three passengers are expected to be presented in the Darwin Local Court on Monday.