Indian shuttler N Sikki Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Indian shuttler N.Sikki Reddy has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus upon her arrival at the National Badminton Camp at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

Besides her, physiotherapist Kiran C--who also arrived at the camp--has also tested positive for the virus.

This came to light after the duo underwent Sports Authority of India's (SAI) mandatory COVID-19 test that is given to all players, coaches and support staff on arrival.

Both Sikki and Kiran, who have been attending the camps from their homes in Hyderabad, are aysmptomatic.

While all those who came in contact of Sikki and Kiran have been traced and are being given the RT PCR test again, the academy has also been closed down for sanitisation.

Commenting on the same, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said,"SAI's mandatory covid test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for Covid 19. All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible."

Besides Reddy, reigning world champion PV Sindhu, former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth, doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sikki's doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa also attended the national camp, which got underway on August 7.