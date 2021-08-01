हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Sindhu maintains lead as Bingjiao fights back

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu is one step away from creating history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.      

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 1, 2021 - 17:16
Comments |
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates (Reuters)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu is one step away from creating history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian shuttler will take on China's He Bingjiao in the third place match, which if she wins will help her secure a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

If things fall according to Sindhu's plan, then she will be the first Indian women athlete to bag consecutive medals at the Olympics, after winning the silver medal in Rio in 2016. India wrestler Sushil Kumar holds the record of winning two consecutive Olympic glories in individual event and the shuttler will now look to equal the same.   

Sindhu on Saturday endured a tough loss against World number one Tai Tzu-Ying in the semifinals as the Chinese Taipei shuttler closed the contest 21-18, 21-12. 

We wish Sindhu all the best and our readers can catch the LIVE UPDATES from the contest in the blog.

1 August 2021, 17:16 PM

PV Sindhu vs Bingjiao

Excellent cross-court technique by Sindhu and she ends the superb rally with a powerful smash. Meanwhile, we've reached the midgame interval in the opening game as Sindhu leads 11-8. 

1 August 2021, 17:11 PM

PV Sindhu vs Bingjiao

Excellent comeback by the Chinese as she is making Sindhu toil for every point here. Meanwhile, she has fought her way back into the contest after some exciting rallies, as scores are level at 6-6 in the opening game. 

1 August 2021, 17:06 PM

PV Sindhu vs Bingjiao

A sublime start by PV Sindhu as she secures four opening points and opponent finally breaks her momentum. Sindhu leads 4-1. 

1 August 2021, 17:03 PM

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao

The players have arrived and the match is underway. First serve by the Chinese and Sindhu secures the first point by a good drop near the net. 

1 August 2021, 16:53 PM

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the bronze medal match between India's PV Sindhu and China's He Bingjiao. The match will begin shortly. Stay tuned for all updates!

