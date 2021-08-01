PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Sindhu maintains lead as Bingjiao fights back

1 August 2021, 17:16 PM
PV Sindhu vs Bingjiao
Excellent cross-court technique by Sindhu and she ends the superb rally with a powerful smash. Meanwhile, we've reached the midgame interval in the opening game as Sindhu leads 11-8.
1 August 2021, 17:11 PM
PV Sindhu vs Bingjiao
Excellent comeback by the Chinese as she is making Sindhu toil for every point here. Meanwhile, she has fought her way back into the contest after some exciting rallies, as scores are level at 6-6 in the opening game.
1 August 2021, 17:06 PM
PV Sindhu vs Bingjiao
A sublime start by PV Sindhu as she secures four opening points and opponent finally breaks her momentum. Sindhu leads 4-1.
1 August 2021, 17:03 PM
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao
The players have arrived and the match is underway. First serve by the Chinese and Sindhu secures the first point by a good drop near the net.
1 August 2021, 16:53 PM
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the bronze medal match between India's PV Sindhu and China's He Bingjiao. The match will begin shortly. Stay tuned for all updates!