PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Sindhu maintains lead as Bingjiao fights back

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu is one step away from creating history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian shuttler will take on China's He Bingjiao in the third place match, which if she wins will help her secure a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

If things fall according to Sindhu's plan, then she will be the first Indian women athlete to bag consecutive medals at the Olympics, after winning the silver medal in Rio in 2016. India wrestler Sushil Kumar holds the record of winning two consecutive Olympic glories in individual event and the shuttler will now look to equal the same.

Sindhu on Saturday endured a tough loss against World number one Tai Tzu-Ying in the semifinals as the Chinese Taipei shuttler closed the contest 21-18, 21-12.

We wish Sindhu all the best and our readers can catch the LIVE UPDATES from the contest in the blog.