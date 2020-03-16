Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav attend muhurat ceremony of new film 'Ho Gayil Ba Pyaar Tik Tok Walli Se' - Deets inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey is set to collaborate yet again with frequent co-star and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Their upcoming film is titled 'Ho Gayil Ba Pyaar Tik Tok Walli Se' and the muhurat ceremony was held over the weekend. Sharing a picture from the launch with Nirahua and other team members, Aamrapali wrote that the film will be produced by Aanchal N Kumar and directed by Ishtiyaque Sheikh Bunty.

"Shubh Mahurat of our new film 'Ho Gayil Ba Pyaar Tik Tok Walli Se'. Produced by Aanchal N Kumar and directed by Ishtiyaque Sheikh Bunty starring, Dinesh Lal Yadav. Please shower your love and blessings," she captioned her post.

Here are the snippets from the muhurat ceremony:

Aamrapali and Nirahua are among the top-rated stars of Bhojpuri cinema. They have featured in several hit films and delivered various blockbuster performances together. In fact, Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, she did TV shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'