Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's BTS dance video on 'Hamare Pati Dev Ji' song goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: One of the top romantic jodis of Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. They eagerly wait for their movies to hit the screens and together they have delivered multiple blockbusters.

Recently, Aamrapali and Nirahua performed on stage together on several hit numbers at an awards night in Singapore. A Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video has surfaced online where the two can be seen practising for the big Bhojpuri awards night in Singapore.

Watch the video here:

Aamrapali and Nirahua can be seen grooving to popular Bhojpuri number 'Hamare Pati Dev Ji'.

The sensational actress is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She has worked with almost all the A-listers and renowned filmmakers.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

A few days back they also featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with other big names from their industry such as Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani and Nidhi Jha. The stars are immensely popular and have several popular songs to their credit.