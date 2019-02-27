Akshara Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav hail Indian soldiers in 'Badla Pura Bhail'—Watch

New Delhi: The entire nation is celebrating Indian Air Force's air strike that resulted in killing of at least 300 terrorists. Many celebs from the Bhojpuri film industry have hailed the soldiers for their bravery. Actors Akshara Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav, who are known for their singing prowess as well, have dedicated a song to the victory of the ' real heroes of the nation'.

The song is titled as Badla Pura Bhail and has now been unveiled on YouTube.

Check it out here:

Akshara shared the song on her Instagram handle and wrote, "बदला पुरा....यह सिर्फ़ भारतीय फ़ौज से ही मुमकिन है यह देश की सेना और देश के नेतृत्व दोनों को बहुत बहुत बधाई

जय हिंद Badlapoora bhayil first duet with the real star @dineshlalyadav ji dedicated to the real heroes of our nation

https://youtu.be/irIyIYv9BOA Jaihind"

Akshara hails from Mumbai and began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and her pictures and videos often go viral. Time and again, Akshara has lent her voice to music tracks including the Hindi song 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha'.

Coming to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, he is often referred to as Jubilee star because of the success rate of his films at the Box Office. The actor's upcoming film Sher E Hindustan is eagerly awaited upon by fans. He has a couple of more films laced with Patriotism slated to release- Patna Se Pakistan 2 and Vande Mataram.