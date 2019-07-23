close

Anjana Singh

Anjana Singh's pays tribute to Lord Shiva in her latest music video-Watch

The versatile actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Anjana Singh has unveiled her latest music video. After proving her mettle as an actress, Anjana has recorded a music video for her fans.

Anjana Singh&#039;s pays tribute to Lord Shiva in her latest music video-Watch

New Delhi: The versatile actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Anjana Singh has unveiled her latest music video. After proving her mettle as an actress, Anjana has recorded a music video for her fans.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anjana wrote, "बम बम भोले. Full song on "Yash Kumar Entertainment" youtube channel
#Har Har Mahadev."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

The multi-talented actress is also known as the lady Rajinikanth in Bhojpuri movie industry as she has worked with almost all the A-listers. The actress has been a part of some of the most popular films and has some memorable roles to boast of.

On the work front, she will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the lead role. Apart from that, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will be seen with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

 

