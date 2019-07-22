Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey shows off her 'Wakhra Swag' in new TikTok video—Watch

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Aamrapali Dubey is quite an avid user of social media platforms—be it Instagram or TikTok. The stunner of an actress recently took to her Insta account and shared a video she made on TikTok.

Getting on the bandwagon, Aamrapali too made a dance video on the popular song 'Wakhra Swag' from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Aamrapali wrote in the caption: always loved Kareena Kapoor’s dialogue from Jab We Met “Sikhni hun main Bhatinda ki” #sardarni

Well, isn't the video all cool?

The song has garnered as many as 20,655 views in flat 2 hours.

Several TikTok users including celebrities have shared their videos on the 'Wakhra Swag' track as it has become a top chartbuster lately.

The song has been sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari. Music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by him too. The rap and rap lyrics are by Raja Kumari. The original music composer is Badshah and the original lyricist is Navi Kamboz.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.