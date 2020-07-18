Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani-Pradeep Pandey Chintu's 'Dostana' trailer sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Pradeep Pandey Chintu's upcoming movie 'Dostana' features Kajal Raghwani in the lead opposite him. The makers have unveiled the trailer on YouTube and it is already been liked by fans.

The movie focusses on the father-son relationship and has Pradeep performing to the best of his abilities. Avdhesh Mishra plays a key role in the movie. Besides Kajal, there is Raksha Gupta in a pivotal part.

Watch 'Dostana' trailer here:

Pradeep Singh and Prateek Singh have produced 'Dostana'. It features Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Awdhesh Mishra, Kajal Raghwani, Raksha Gupta, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh amongst others.

Parag Patil has directed the movie and Om Jha has composed the music.

'Dostana' is presented under the banner of Abhay Sinha & Chandravarsha Entertainment Present.