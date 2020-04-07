हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee’s throwback pics are making her fans nostalgic, see them here

Rani is on a throwback spree and has taken a walk down the memory lane by posting pictures from her early days in the showbiz.

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee's throwback pics are making her fans nostalgic, see them here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has found a new way to keep her fans entertained during the quarantine break and they couldn’t be more elated. Rani is on a throwback spree and has taken a walk down the memory lane by posting pictures from her early days in the showbiz. Earlier, she shared decade-old pictures with Monalisa, Pakhi Hegde and Ravi Kishan and recently, she added another million-dollar throwback post from the shooting of her 2010 film ‘Devra Bada Satawela’.

Dressed in a pink salwar kameez, Rani smiles for the perfect pose on the shoot location. ‘Devra Bada Satawela’ starred Rani with Monalisa, Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #throwback #2009 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Meanwhile, here are the other pictures she shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #bhojpuricinema

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #throwback #2011 #threequeens #bhojpuriactress #bhojpuri #lovers #likeit

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwback #10yearsold #picture # #

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa and Pakhi Hegde are big names in the Bhojpuri industry. Monalisa has, however, now shifted her focus to television while the other two remain to win the hearts of their fans with movies.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.

