Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s workout pics with that smile lights up Instagram – Check out!

New Delhi: Is there anything Monalisa can’t do? The answer is, without a doubt, NO! She is an actress par excellence, a dancer, a social media queen and has now become a workout champion too. What if you cannot hit the gym, if you are a fitness freak like Monalisa, you know what to do! The Bhojpuri siren has opened her own gym at home and working out like a pro. She is also practicing yoga, a glimpse of which was shared by her on Instagram recently.

She is seen acing the fulls-split yoga position and wrote, “My first attempt at FULL-SPLIT! Being useful during lockdown! I had enough time to practice this in my Quarantine Days... And ever since I was young I always wanted to achieve it. So, so happy that I was able to! I Think I Am On The Moon.” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Monalisa’s Sunday morning started off on a healthy note. She pulled up her socks for a workout session and the smile on her face lit up Instagram.

“Wake Up, Workout, Look Hot.... Nothing is Impossible, The Word Itself Says ‘I M Possible’,” she wrote.

Check out the picture here:

Monalisa is followed by 1.3 million people on Instagram and she continuously gives her fans a glimpse of how her days look like.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.