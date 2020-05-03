हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s workout pics with that smile lights up Instagram – Check out!

Monalisa has opened her own gym at home and working out like a pro. She is also practicing yoga, a glimpse of which was shared by her on Instagram recently.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Is there anything Monalisa can’t do? The answer is, without a doubt, NO! She is an actress par excellence, a dancer, a social media queen and has now become a workout champion too. What if you cannot hit the gym, if you are a fitness freak like Monalisa, you know what to do! The Bhojpuri siren has opened her own gym at home and working out like a pro. She is also practicing yoga, a glimpse of which was shared by her on Instagram recently.

She is seen acing the fulls-split yoga position and wrote, “My first attempt at FULL-SPLIT! Being useful during lockdown! I had enough time to practice this in my Quarantine Days... And ever since I was young I always wanted to achieve it. So, so happy that I was able to! I Think I Am On The Moon.” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Monalisa’s Sunday morning started off on a healthy note. She pulled up her socks for a workout session and the smile on her face lit up Instagram.

“Wake Up, Workout, Look Hot.... Nothing is Impossible, The Word Itself Says  ‘I M Possible’,” she wrote.

Check out the picture here:

Monalisa is followed by 1.3 million people on Instagram and she continuously gives her fans a glimpse of how her days look like.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg  Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa instagram pics
