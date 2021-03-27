हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey in bong avatar, dances to Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool song - Watch

In her recent post, Aamrapali Dubey donned a Bong avatar, wearing a white saree with red blouse and grooved to rapper Badshah's chartbuster number 'Genda Phool'. 

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey in bong avatar, dances to Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s Genda Phool song - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Aamrapali Dubey is known for her dance movies and superhit movie record. The Box Office queen is an avid social media user as well, and keeps sharing her fresh posts.

In her recent post, Aamrapali Dubey donned a Bong avatar, wearing a white saree with red blouse and grooved to rapper Badshah's chartbuster number 'Genda Phool'. 

The song featured Jacqueline Fernandez in a Bong look and became a superhit track upon its release. It has been sung by Payal Dev. 

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyBadshahJacqueline FernandezGenda Phool songGenda PhoolBhojpuri songsbhojpuri videosbhojpuri actress
