Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's birthday: His superhit songs with Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav celebrates his birthday on March 6. The famous celebrity enjoys massive fandom across all age groups amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. He has delivered several hit songs and movies to his credit.

His on-screen Jodi with Kajal Raghwani is loved by fans although he has worked with most of the Bhojpuri A-listed heroines such as Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh etc. Today, on his birthday, let's take a look at Khesari Lal Yadav's superhit blockbuster songs with Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh and Aamrapali Dubey:

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with the Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

The actor is from Siwan, Bihar. He is married and has a daughter and a son.

Khesari was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13.

He has sung several chartbuster songs including many popular devotional numbers. Usually, ahead of festivals, Khesari cuts his album or releases singles as well.

Here's wishing Khesari Lal Yadav a very happy birthday!