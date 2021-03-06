हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's birthday: His superhit songs with Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh - Watch

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with the Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. 

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s birthday: His superhit songs with Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav celebrates his birthday on March 6. The famous celebrity enjoys massive fandom across all age groups amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. He has delivered several hit songs and movies to his credit. 

His on-screen Jodi with Kajal Raghwani is loved by fans although he has worked with most of the Bhojpuri A-listed heroines such as Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh etc. Today, on his birthday, let's take a look at Khesari Lal Yadav's superhit blockbuster songs with Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh and Aamrapali Dubey: 

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with the Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. 

The actor is from Siwan, Bihar. He is married and has a daughter and a son.

Khesari was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. 

He has sung several chartbuster songs including many popular devotional numbers. Usually, ahead of festivals, Khesari cuts his album or releases singles as well.

Here's wishing Khesari Lal Yadav a very happy birthday!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavKhesari Lal Yadav birthdaykhesari lal yadav songsbhopuri videosBhojpuri songskajal raghwaniAkshara SinghAamrapali Dubey
Next
Story

Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey's dance on Arvind Akela Kallu's song goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT11M1S

Breaking News: Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP