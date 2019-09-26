close

Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa oozes oomph in a teal-coloured saree—Pics

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa oozes oomph in a teal-coloured saree—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has now successfully moved to television. Her fan following is growing with each passing day and it is quite evident from a solid fan army of 2.3 million which she enjoys on Instagram.

Monalisa recently shot for an episode of 'Movie Masti With Manish Paul' looking like a desi diva. She shared the pictures from the sets on Instagram. Monalisa's caption reads: In Love With My Look.... #moviemastiwithmanishpaul #ootd #newshow #happyme #newbeginnings #blessed #gratitude #thankyou @neeti_simoes @preeti_simoes @zeetv Styled by: @riddhirgandhi Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair: @ashashellar @vishanklakhara

Her teal-coloured double shade saree looks fab on her.

Her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

