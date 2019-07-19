Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee takes up Face App challenge- See inside

New Delhi: The world is currently obsessing over a phone application called the Face App, which shows you how you will look when you grow old. Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee also took up the challenge and posted her picture on Instagram.

In the picture, Rani can be seen donning a black and peach outfit. She captioned the pic, "#faceappchallenge".

Rani made her Bhojpuri debut with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. She made her debut back in the year 2004.

The stunning actress has worked with almost every A-lister in the Bhojpuri entertainment world.

On the work front, she has several interesting projects lined up in her kitty, one of them being 'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. She often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.

Apart from acting in films, she is known for her fitness prowess and often shares workout videos on Instagram, leaving her followers inspired to adapt a healthy lifestyle.