Dance to the tunes of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey’s 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' this festive season

New Delhi: As we gear up to celebrate Holi in March, we are busy collating videos and hit tracks for people to dance to. There are some famous Bhojpuri tracks which set the party mood and one of them is Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's all-time classic 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke'. It released in 2018, but even after two years, the song rules the chartbusters during the festive season. As of now, it has 45,259,906 views and we are sure the numbers will go up very soon.

The theme of the song is based on Goods and Services Tax (GST). The groom's side demands a dowry of Rs 10 lakh plus GST. It has been sung by Nirahua himself and Priyanka Singh and the music is by Madhukar Anand. The lyrics courtesy goes to Pyarelal Yadav. Nirahua and Aamrapali's chemistry, like always, is on point.

For those who have not watched or have forgotten about 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke', here's a refresher:

This song can totally be on your playlist, after all, Holi is all about having fun and enjoying with your family and closed ones.

What are your plans for Holi? Tell us in the comments section below.