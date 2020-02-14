Latest Bhojpuri song 'Break-Up Karungi Valentine Ke Baad' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: On Valentine's Day, a latest Bhojpuri song titled 'Break-Up Karungi Valentine Ke Baad' has gone viral on the internet. The track has been sung by Khushboo Uttam and the lyrics are penned by Dr Ranju Sinha.

Watch the song here:

This is the latest Valentine's Day song for all those who want to listen to some fresh tracks on the season of love. It has been uploaded on YouTube by Khushboo Uttam Official.

The music has been composed by Aarya Sharma. It features Khushboo Uttam, Neha Pandey and Pravin Uttam in lead.

Pravin Uttam has also produced the song meanwhile choreography and direction is by Naveen Kumar Singh.

The song has gone viral on YouTube and is fast becoming a chartbuster.