Monalisa and hubby Vikrant's latest pictures break the internet

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa and her actor hubby Kunwar Vikrant Singh recently attended a wedding reception in Mumbai and posed for several ravishing pictures.

Monalisa and Vikrant's romantic pictures have gone viral on the internet and fans are loving it. Her caption reads: Together Is A Wonderful Place To be...

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Mona and Vikrant.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'. She even got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the show, which was the highlight of the season that year.