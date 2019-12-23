हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa and hubby Vikrant's latest pictures break the internet

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Mona and Vikrant.

Monalisa and hubby Vikrant&#039;s latest pictures break the internet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa and her actor hubby Kunwar Vikrant Singh recently attended a wedding reception in Mumbai and posed for several ravishing pictures.

Monalisa and Vikrant's romantic pictures have gone viral on the internet and fans are loving it. Her caption reads: Together Is A Wonderful Place To be...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.... Together Is A Wonderful Place To be... @vikrant8235

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About last night #weddingreception @sonyaaayodhya & harsh 

A post shared by Kunwar Vikrant Singh (@vikrant8235) on

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Mona and Vikrant.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'. She even got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the show, which was the highlight of the season that year.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa photosbhojpuri videobhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa raises the hotness bar in a shimmering saree - See pics

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Jadavpur University के छात्रों ने West Bengal के Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar को दिखाए काले झंडे