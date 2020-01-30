Monalisa brings summer vibes on Instagram with these pics - Take a look

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa has brought summer vibes on Instagram by sharing some stunning photos of herself amidst a lush green forest. Monalisa picked up a neon crop top and paired it with a black trouser and matching sandals to go with. "Be strong, be fearless, be you... Be green," she captioned the post, which is now going viral on social media. As informed by Monalisa in the post, the pictures have been taken on her work location.

Take a look at the pictures here:

"Bombshell," is how Monalisa's 'Nazar' co-star Niyati Fatnani reacted to the photo while her BFF Riya Singh wrote, "Why so hot?".

On a daily basis, Monalisa treats her fans to photos of her on Instagram. Be it from her sets, events, parties or vacations, the actress never fails to post pictures and videos on social media. She is an avid social media user and is hugely popular among the masses. She enjoys a fan-following of 2.7 million followers on Instagram and is equally popular in the Bhojpuri film industry and now, after starring in shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nazar', she has earned a fan base in the TV industry too.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has worked with several A-listers of the industry. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

In 'Nazar', Monalisa stars as the prime antagonist Mohana, for which she has earned rave reviews and also bagged an award for being the 'most stylish vamp' recently.