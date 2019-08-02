Monalisa gives major boss lady vibes in neon jacket and little black dress—Pics

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa is a popular celebrity on social media as well. She has a solid fan base of over 2.1 million followers eagerly waiting to check her updates on Instagram.

In her recent post, Monalisa is giving major boss lady vibes donning a neon jacket with a little black dress. We love the way her hair is done and as usual make-up is on fleek.

In her caption, she wrote: “#OOTD for #KhatraKhatraKhatra

Styled by @kansalsunakshi

Outfit @forevernew_official @zara

Heels @zara

Jewel @arendelle.in

The stunning pictures of the sizzling star have garnered around 42,678 likes on the photo-sharing site as of now.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.