Monalisa gives major boss lady vibes in neon jacket and little black dress—Pics

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa is a popular celebrity on social media as well. She has a solid fan base of over 2.1 million followers eagerly waiting to check her updates on Instagram.
In her recent post, Monalisa is giving major boss lady vibes donning a neon jacket with a little black dress. We love the way her hair is done and as usual make-up is on fleek.
In her caption, she wrote: “#OOTD for #KhatraKhatraKhatra
Styled by @kansalsunakshi
Outfit @forevernew_official @zara
Heels @zara
Jewel @arendelle.in
The stunning pictures of the sizzling star have garnered around 42,678 likes on the photo-sharing site as of now.
The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.
On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.