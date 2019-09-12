Monalisa looks ravishing in red gown with a slit, shares chilled out pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a regular Instagram user. She has an active presence on the photo-sharing site as she keeps it updated without a fail. And that explains her ever-growing fan following of 2.3 million.

Seen in the television show 'Nazar', Monalisa's inspiring posts also come with thoughtful captions. Her recent picture post's caption reads: “Take Breaks... Relax ... and Play..... #goodmorning #world #relax #peace #mind.”

She looks ravishing in her red gown with a slit and floral pattern. The Bong beauty has posted several mesmerising pictures and fun videos on Instagram, keeping her fan base in a happy space.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.