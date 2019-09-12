close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa looks ravishing in red gown with a slit, shares chilled out pic

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers.

Monalisa looks ravishing in red gown with a slit, shares chilled out pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a regular Instagram user. She has an active presence on the photo-sharing site as she keeps it updated without a fail. And that explains her ever-growing fan following of 2.3 million.

Seen in the television show 'Nazar', Monalisa's inspiring posts also come with thoughtful captions. Her recent picture post's caption reads: “Take Breaks... Relax ... and Play..... #goodmorning #world #relax #peace #mind.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take Breaks... Relax ... and Play ..... #goodmorning #world #relax #peace #mind

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She looks ravishing in her red gown with a slit and floral pattern. The Bong beauty has posted several mesmerising pictures and fun videos on Instagram, keeping her fan base in a happy space.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri actressMonalisa photos
Next
Story

Monalisa chills by the pool in a swimsuit, shares pic- See inside

Must Watch

PT5M13S

International community trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister