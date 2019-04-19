Monalisa poses in a denim dress, oozes oomph in latest Insta pic—See inside

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a famous name on social media. Fans love to follow her on Instagram as she updates her account regularly with fresh photos and videos.

The popular star in her latest Insta post can be seen chilling and enjoying her time. She has donned a denim dress and looks awesome. In the caption, she wrote: “Oh “GIRL” You Gotta Just Chill Out For Like 2 seconds... #just #chill.”

Well, she does have a point there. It's important to take some time out from your busy working schedule and relax a bit.

Monalisa has made a name for herself in the TV industry by featuring in a popular show 'Nazar'. She plays an evil character and dark force in the daily soap. Fans have showered her with praises and accolades for the enacting the part too well.

She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

She has worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars and starred several hit Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.