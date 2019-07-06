Monalisa shines bright in yellow Indian wear - Pic inside

New Delhi: "Gratitude make sense of our past, brings peace for today and create vision for tomorrow," read the caption of Bhojpuri star Monalisa's latest Instagram post, in which she looks ethereal in a yellow Indian outfit.

Monalisa has accentuated her yellow printed skirt and top with a set of red bangles and jhumkis. She shines bright in the post, which has comments like "beautiful" and "so pretty" written on it.

Here's the picture we are talking about.

Doesn't she look pretty?

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most-loved Bhojpuri stars on social media. She is followed by over 2 million people on Instagram, whom the actress keeps posted with pictures and videos from her shoots, events, functions and holidays.

In her Bhojpuri film career, Monalisa worked with several top stars of the industry and has many films to her credits. She also appeared in special dance sequences for films.

In 2016, she signed up for the reality show 'Bigg Boss', which gave her instant fame. It was only on 'Bigg Boss' that she married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.

Monalisa has now moved to the television industry and stars as the protagonist Mohana in the show 'Nazar'.