Monalisa shows off her swag in black crop top and shorts—Pic proof

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa sure knows how to look stunning and share breathtaking pictures on social media. Her Insta game is always on point. Recently, she posted a picture on her social media handle and also wrote a beautiful thought of the day.

Monalisa wrote in the caption: “Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning ... #goodmorning #lovelyday.”

The top Bhojpuri actress has made her sensational debut in television with daily soap 'Nazar'. The actress plays an evil force named Mohana in the show which has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.