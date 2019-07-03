close

Monalisa

Monalisa shows off her swag in black crop top and shorts—Pic proof

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa shows off her swag in black crop top and shorts—Pic proof
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa sure knows how to look stunning and share breathtaking pictures on social media. Her Insta game is always on point. Recently, she posted a picture on her social media handle and also wrote a beautiful thought of the day.

Monalisa wrote in the caption: “Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning ... #goodmorning #lovelyday.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning ... #goodmorning #lovelyday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The top Bhojpuri actress has made her sensational debut in television with daily soap 'Nazar'. The actress plays an evil force named Mohana in the show which has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

 

 

 

