Monalisa sizzles in desi avatar wearing powder pink salwar-kameez—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa's social media is a treasure house of breathtaking pictures. The actress is an avid user of the medium and stays in touch with her fans through Instagram.

She has a strong follower list of over 2 million fans who love to check her account and stay updated. In her recent post, Monalisa showed off her desi look donning a powder pink salwar-kameez.

She wrote in the caption: “With The New Day Comes New Strength And New Thoughts... #happyhappy#feelingmyself #monday #vibes

Well, this picture will surely help your drive away your Monday blues, right?

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

These days, she is seen playing an evil character named Mohana in daily soap 'Nazar'. Fans have showered her with loads of appreciation for playing the part impressively.