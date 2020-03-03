Monalisa's latest Instagram pics prove she is the ultimate desi queen!

New Delhi: Monalisa has now successfully made her transition from Bhojpuri movie industry to television. She is one telly star whose social media presence is quite strong as she enjoys a massive 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone.

Monalisa in her post looks ethereal in a beautiful pastel shade sleeve-less kurta and salwar with dupatta. With her make-up and hair game on point, she sure looks a desi queen. Her caption reads, "Great Things Never Came From Comfort Zones... #mood #tuesday #vibes"

She is a regular on posting fresh pictures and videos on Instagram.

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.