हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's latest Instagram pics prove she is the ultimate desi queen!

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. 

Monalisa&#039;s latest Instagram pics prove she is the ultimate desi queen!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Monalisa has now successfully made her transition from Bhojpuri movie industry to television. She is one telly star whose social media presence is quite strong as she enjoys a massive 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Monalisa in her post looks ethereal in a beautiful pastel shade sleeve-less kurta and salwar with dupatta. With her make-up and hair game on point, she sure looks a desi queen. Her caption reads, "Great Things Never Came From Comfort Zones... #mood #tuesday #vibes"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great Things Never Came From Comfort Zones... #mood #tuesday #vibes

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She is a regular on posting fresh pictures and videos on Instagram. 

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.

 

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri videosbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh and Pravesh Lal's Holi-special song is finally here - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 03, 2020