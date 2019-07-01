No Monday blues for Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee - Here's proof

New Delhi: Monday blues? Yes! But for Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, there's no Monday blues. She Instagrammed a picture of herself right in the morning wished everyone the best for the day.

Looking stunning in a dark red outfit, which she complemented with matching lip colour and gold earrings, Rani wrote, "Red hot #goodmorning #fam #instamood #instalove."

She also posted similar pictures of herself on Instagram stories with different captions.

Rani is an avid Instagram user and she always keeps her followers updated with her posts. Pictures from her gym session mostly go viral. On Sunday, she shared a picture from her gym with an inspiring note and said, "Sometimes it takes the worst pain to bring about the best CHANGE #gymfit #pain."

Rani's first film was 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', in which she was cast opposite actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. She has worked with several big names of the Bhojpuri industry and has many hit films and dance sequences to her credit.

Her next project is 'Chotki Thakurain', which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.