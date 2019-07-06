Rani Chatterjee has a surprise in store for fans—See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has a huge fan following and her pics and videos often go viral. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry and has over 379,000 followers on Instagram.

Rani is quite active on the social media platform and as soon as she posts a new picture, fans start showering her with compliments.

In her latest upload, Rani announces a surprise in store for fans!

The actress captioned her latest pic, “Sath aa Rahe hai ek naye dhamake ke sath SAWAGAT NAHI KAREGE HAMARA... SURPRISE #foreverproud #songilkook #movielover #hardworking #tollyactor”

Check it out here:

The actress began her career by starring in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty, one of them being 'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. The actress often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.