close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee has a surprise in store for fans—See inside

Rani Chatterjee is quite active on Instagram and has a huge fan following.

Rani Chatterjee has a surprise in store for fans—See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has a huge fan following and her pics and videos often go viral. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry and has over 379,000 followers on Instagram.

Rani is quite active on the social media platform and as soon as she posts a new picture, fans start showering her with compliments.

In her latest upload, Rani announces a surprise in store for fans!

The actress captioned her latest pic, “Sath aa Rahe hai ek naye dhamake ke sath SAWAGAT NAHI KAREGE HAMARA... SURPRISE #foreverproud #songilkook #movielover #hardworking #tollyactor”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The actress began her career by starring in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty, one of them being  'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. The actress often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee pics
Next
Story

'Inspired' by Akshay Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' takes up the Bottle Cap Challenge, posts message for Bhojpuri industry

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories