Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee raises temperature in her throwback pool video—Watch

Rani Chatterjee raises temperature in her throwback pool video—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is an avid fitness enthusiast who loves to share her pictures and videos with fans. She recently took to Instagram and posted a throwback pool video.

She captioned the video as: “Major throwback to my swimming days...want to start it again. Best way for fitness. #waterbaby #fitnessmantra #motivation #selflove #happiness #slomo #hellozindagi”

The actress often shares her work out videos/pictures inspiring her fans to hit the gym. Indeed, her hard work has paid off and she looks fab in her new lean and fit avatar.

The actress is these days busy pumping out and iron and is trained under the supervision of an expert. Rani has had the privilege of working with the best of stars in Bhojpuri movie industry.'

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Next, she will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

 

 

 

