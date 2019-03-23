Rani Chatterjee shares a pic in her gym wear-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Rani Chatterjee, who is a major fitness freak, took to social media to post a picture in her gym wear, which you would definitely want to add to your wardrobe.

Check out the picture:

Rani is one of the most talented actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. She started off her big journey in 2004 and got an opportunity to star with some of the big names in the Bhojpuri cinema. Her debut film Sasura Bada Paisawala was a massive taker Box Office and was also loved by the audience and critics alike.

Rani has starred in films like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.She also won the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.