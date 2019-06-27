Rani Chatterjee sits pretty in her latest Instagram pic!

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most sought-after and famous Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee has been around for more than a decade. The popular star, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram account and posted her latest picture.

Rani wrote in the caption: “#justme aur koi nhi ...#lovelovelove #moodynature.”

She can be seen sitting pretty in a striped dress while looking on the other side of the camera. The stunner of an actress has over 374K followers on the photo-sharing site. She keeps sharing updates on her social media account to keep her fans abreast with the latest happenings.

The actress made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

She has had the opportunity of working with all the big shots of Bhojpuri movie business. She has some great performances, blockbuster movies and hti dance numbers to her credit.

Besides several other meaty projects, Rani will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.