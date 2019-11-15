Rani Chatterjee's no make up look is winning the internet- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is extremely popular on social media. Her posts go viral in no time and the actress has recently shared a no make up look of herself which has caught everyone's attention.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, "बहोत हिम्मत करके इस तस्वीर को पोस्ट कर रही हू कुछ फैंस लगातार लिख रहे है मेकअप की दुकान ऐसा नहीं है मेरे काम की शुरआत का पे हला स्टेप ही मेकअप है .. भी आप सभी के लिए ये पोस्ट #nomakeup #nofilter #realmen."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.