Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's throwback pic from the beach will give you major TGIF feels—See inside

Rani Chatterjee shared a throwback pic that will make you wish the weekend was here already! Dressed in a black swimsuit, the actress can be seen chilling at the beach.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s throwback pic from the beach will give you major TGIF feels—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is quite popular on social media. The actress takes Instagram by storm with every new upload and her pics often go viral.

On Thursday, Rani shared a throwback pic that will make you wish the weekend was here already! Dressed in a black swimsuit, the actress can be seen chilling at the beach.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani is also known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares snippets of her workout sessions to keep fans inspired.

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

Rani Chatterjee
