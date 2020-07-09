हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

This pic of Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh calls for a freeze frame

Rani Chatterjee announced recently that she and Pawan Singh are collaborating for a project, details of which have been kept under wraps for now.

This pic of Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh calls for a freeze frame
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh have given the industry some blockbuster movies and songs and they are yet again ready to create history. Rani announced recently that they are collaborating for a project, details of which have been kept under wraps for now.

She took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself with Pawan enjoying coconut water and wrote in Hindi, "Aa rahe hain saath aap sabhi ko hame saath dekh kar accha lagega. Purani jodi hai par nai lagegi."

Take a look at the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Just recently, Rani and Pawan's new song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' has been released. The audio song garnered over 1 million views.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Ankita Singh. The lyrics are penned by Arun Bihari and the music is by Lord Ji. 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeePawan SinghBhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa debuts on Instagram Reels with 'Dil Diyan Gallan' video - Watch
  • 7,67,296Confirmed
  • 21,129Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at India Global Week 2020