This pic of Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh calls for a freeze frame

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh have given the industry some blockbuster movies and songs and they are yet again ready to create history. Rani announced recently that they are collaborating for a project, details of which have been kept under wraps for now.

She took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself with Pawan enjoying coconut water and wrote in Hindi, "Aa rahe hain saath aap sabhi ko hame saath dekh kar accha lagega. Purani jodi hai par nai lagegi."

Take a look at the picture here:

Just recently, Rani and Pawan's new song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' has been released. The audio song garnered over 1 million views.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Ankita Singh. The lyrics are penned by Arun Bihari and the music is by Lord Ji.