Watch: Bhojpuri sizzlers Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh dance to ‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’ in this unseen viral video

New Delhi: We bet you haven’t seen this old video of Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh flaunting their sizzling dance moves on the blockbuster song ‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’. The clip is now going viral on the internet and it features on the duo dancing to the song sporting their million-dollar expressions.

Aamrapali dressed in white and Akshara in black, dance happily to the tunes in sync and also cheer for each other. The video is a couple of years old, but is trending right now.

Watch it here:

‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’ is Aamrapali’s hit Holi song. It starred her with frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Amid the lockdown, the Bhojpuri industry fans are making old songs of these superstars and other actors trend on YouTube. Some of the songs that have created a storm online are ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile', ‘Ho Gainee Deewana Tohra Pyar Mein’, ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’, ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’, 'Mora Balma Chhail Chhabila' and ‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’.