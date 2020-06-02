हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Watch: Bhojpuri sizzlers Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh dance to ‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’ in this unseen viral video

Aamrapali dressed in white and Akshara in black, dance happily to the tunes in sync and also cheer for each other. 

Watch: Bhojpuri sizzlers Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh dance to ‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’ in this unseen viral video
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: We bet you haven’t seen this old video of Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh flaunting their sizzling dance moves on the blockbuster song ‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’. The clip is now going viral on the internet and it features on the duo dancing to the song sporting their million-dollar expressions.

Aamrapali dressed in white and Akshara in black, dance happily to the tunes in sync and also cheer for each other. The video is a couple of years old, but is trending right now.

Watch it here:

‘Jahiya Se Chadhal Phagunwa Ae Raja’ is Aamrapali’s hit Holi song. It starred her with frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Amid the lockdown, the Bhojpuri industry fans are making old songs of these superstars and other actors trend on YouTube. Some of the songs that have created a storm online are ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile', ‘Ho Gainee Deewana Tohra Pyar Mein’, ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’, ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’, 'Mora Balma Chhail Chhabila' and ‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAkshara SinghBhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh’s sizzling song ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’ is here to shatter records – Watch
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M53S

China wants 'war' on the border, not reconciliation with India?