Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of polls

PATNA: The BJP on Wednesday released the list of 35 candidates for contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020.

The fresh list signed by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh contains the names of 35 candidates including Bhagirathi Devi, Gayatri Devi, Rashmi Verma, Nisha Singh, Kavita Paswan, Sweety Singh, finalised by the party high command for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

The BJP had on Sunday, 11 October, released a list of 46 candidates for the 2nd phase of the Bihar elections slated for 3 November, including Nand Kishore Yadav from the prestigious Patna Sahib constituency.

Renu Devi has been fielded from Betia and Asha Sinha from Danapur. Siwan seat will see BJP's Om Prakash Yadav in the fray and Avdesh Singh in Hajipur. Kundan Singh has been fielded from Begusarai, Rohit Pande from Bhagalpur, and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj.

The 46 candidates were given the nod in BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Saturday night, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and others.

The party had on Tuesday, 6 October, released its first list of candidates for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections.

BJP announced 27 names in the first list. Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined BJP, has been given a ticket from Jamui. Pranav Kumar, who was the first runner-up in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2015, has again been given a ticket from Munger.

The BJP got 121 of the total 243 seats in Bihar and ally Janata Dal-United 122 seats. The JD-U was expected to accommodate Hindustani Awam Morcha in its quota of seats and the BJP Vikassheel Insaan

NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party had decided to go solo and field candidates against the JD-U in Bihar.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on 28 October, for 94 seats on 3 November, and the remaining 78 on 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.