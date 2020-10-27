PM Narendra Modi to address three election rallies in Bihar on Wednesday; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, on a day when the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election will be held. The campaign in the high-voltage state assembly poll will be his second electoral visit to Bihar. He had plunged into campaigning for the three-phased state assembly elections on October 23 and addressed a series of rallies.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM made the announcement saying that he will hold the rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Urging the mass to join all the rallies, he stated that it will be an opportunity to communicate directly with the people.

He tweeted in Hindi, "Kal ek baar phir Bihar vaasiyon ke beech rahoonga. Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur aur rajdhani Patna ki ralliyon mein unse seedhe samvaad karne ka mauka milega. Aap sabhee in railiyon se jaroor judiye (Tomorrow I will once again be among the people of Bihar. There will be an opportunity to communicate directly with them at rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and the capital Patna. You must join all these rallies)."

कल एक बार फिर बिहारवासियों के बीच रहूंगा। दरभंगा, मुजफ्फरपुर और राजधानी पटना की रैलियों में उनसे सीधे संवाद करने का मौका मिलेगा।आप सभी इन रैलियों से जरूर जुड़िए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

PM Modi will address the meetings to garner support for the NDA nominees in constituencies that will go to the polls in the second phase on November 3.

With the rallies taking place at a time when COVID-19 is raging in Bihar, elaborate arrangements have been made keeping in mind the regulations for the deadly virus. A report from Darbhanga said that senior officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG), who provide security to the prime minister, held meeting with Darbhanga district magistrate S M Thyagrajan to ensure COVID guidelines are followed at the rally venue, according to news agency PTI.

Officials said that no one will be allowed inside the venue without face masks and people who will be on the dais with the prime minister have undergone RT-PCR tests, added PTI. NDA candidates from across the district will sit on a separate dais near to the main one, they said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will be present on the occasion.

In Muzaffarpur, the prime minister's rally will be held at Motipur, around 30 km from the district headquarters. A limited number of chairs have been put in the field where the rally will be held. The chairs have been placed inside circles marked at a distance from each other.

In capital Patna, the public meeting will be held at the Veterinary College ground near the airport.

Incidentally, the Veterinary College premises had been home to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who had stayed for a long time in the early part of his early life in the quarters of his brother, who was a peon in the college. When Prasad was sent to jail in the multi-crore rupees fodder scam in July 1997, he was initially kept in the college guest house before being forwarded to Beur jail here.

The PM had kicked off his campaign in battleground Bihar on October 23 in Dehri-On-Sone in Rohtas district, Gaya and Bhagalpur. The abrogation of Article 370, farm sector reform laws, "jungle raj" during the 15 years of RJD dispensation, the migrant crisis and joblessness too figured prominently.