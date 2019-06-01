Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to expand cabinet on Sunday, 4 new ministers likely to take oath

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet on Sunday.

In Sunday's Bihar cabinet expansion, four new ministers, Ashok Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, are likely to take the oath of office and secrecy.

Ahead of the Sunday's cabinet expansion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met state's Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday.

Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) had on Thursday refused to be a part of PM Narendra Modi`s new cabinet, saying the BJP`s offer of only one ministerial berth was not acceptable to it.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (cabinet berth)," Kumar had said.

Live TV

However, downplaying the issue later, Nitish said that it was ''not a big issue.''

"It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

The JDU chief even attended PM Modi`s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the previous NDA government.

The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.