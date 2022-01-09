हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brahamdev Mandal

Brahamdev Mandal, the 84-year-old Bihar man who took 11 COVID-19 shots, booked for cheating

According to reports, the Bihar police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint made by Primary Health Care (PHC) in Puraini against Brahamdev Mandal.

Brahamdev Mandal, the 84-year-old Bihar man who took 11 COVID-19 shots, booked for cheating

PATNA: The Bihar police has filed an FIR against Brahamdev Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the Madhepura district after he claimed that he has taken 11 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the Bihar police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint made by Primary Health Care (PHC) in Puraini against Brahamdev Mandal.

 

 

The octogenarian’s claim of receiving 11 COVID-9 vaccine jabs in 11 months has caused huge embarrassment to the Madhepura district health officials who later filed a police complaint against Brahmadev Mandal for “cheating and disobedience” of a public servant’s order.

Action against Brahamdev was taken after a hand-written application by the medical officer in charge of the Puraini PHC was submitted to the Puraini police station.

The complaint alleged that “Brahmadev Mandal has taken 11 vaccine shots at different dates using different identity cards lying to the health officials.”

The FIR against Brahmadev Mandal was lodged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 419 and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mandal had recently claimed that the doses of vaccines had “cured” his joint pain and increased his appetite. Due to these apparent benefits, he decided to take as many doses as possible. He had also said that he wanted to take at least three more doses.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Brahamdev MandalBiharCOVID-19 vaccines rowMadhepuraCOVID-19
Next
Story

Bihar: Seven test COVID-19 positive at CM Nitish Kumar's programme

Must Watch

PT14M22S

News Rush: Flood wreaks havoc in America