Brahamdev Mandal, the 84-year-old Bihar man who took 11 COVID-19 shots, booked for cheating

PATNA: The Bihar police has filed an FIR against Brahamdev Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the Madhepura district after he claimed that he has taken 11 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the Bihar police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint made by Primary Health Care (PHC) in Puraini against Brahamdev Mandal.

Bihar: 84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, claims that he has taken 11 doses of Covid vaccine "I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," says Brahamdev pic.twitter.com/A23E690A4W — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

The octogenarian’s claim of receiving 11 COVID-9 vaccine jabs in 11 months has caused huge embarrassment to the Madhepura district health officials who later filed a police complaint against Brahmadev Mandal for “cheating and disobedience” of a public servant’s order.

Action against Brahamdev was taken after a hand-written application by the medical officer in charge of the Puraini PHC was submitted to the Puraini police station.

The complaint alleged that “Brahmadev Mandal has taken 11 vaccine shots at different dates using different identity cards lying to the health officials.”

The FIR against Brahmadev Mandal was lodged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), section 419 and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mandal had recently claimed that the doses of vaccines had “cured” his joint pain and increased his appetite. Due to these apparent benefits, he decided to take as many doses as possible. He had also said that he wanted to take at least three more doses.

