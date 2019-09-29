Congress releases list of candidates for byelections in three states

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming by-elections, scheduled to take place on October 21.

According to a Congress release, Ashok Kumar is the party candidate from Samastipur (SC) in Bihar, Sayeeda Banu from Kishanganj in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from Kinwsar in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi from Balha (SC) in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states.

The polling will be held on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24.