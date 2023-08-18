Araria: A journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by some unidentified miscreants in the Araria district of Bihar in the wee hours of Friday. The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav. According to police, the gunmen knocked on his door and called his name around 5:30 AM and shot him in the chest when he opened the door.

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria.

Responding to the murder of a journalist in Araria district, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident 'unfortunate'. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it."



The 35-year-old deceased worked as a local journalist for the Dainik Jagaran newspaper, police said. Based on its preliminary investigation, the police said that an old enmity with his neighbours could be the cause of the killing.

Interestingly, the victim's brother, who was a sarpanch, was also killed in the same manner two years back. Vimal Kumar Yadav was the main witness in the case, and it is suspected that his murder might be linked to it. Yadav testified against his brother's killer during the ongoing court trial despite alleged threats.