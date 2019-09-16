Aamir Khan showers praise on Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink trailer

close

The Sky is Pink

Bollywood's most trusted actor Aamir Khan has given his verdict about the trailer of the much-anticipated Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink'.

New Delhi: Bollywood's most trusted actor Aamir Khan has given his verdict about the trailer of the much-anticipated Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky Is Pink'.

Praising the film on Twitter, Aamir Khan wrote, "I really liked this trailer. Can't wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film! 
Love. 
a.

The Sky Is Pink is PeeCee's first Hindi film after her marriage. The film revolves around the life of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with a deadly disease at the age of 13. The film also focuses on the love story of her parents played by Priyanka and Farhan. 

The Sky Is Pink is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 11.

 

