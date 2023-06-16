Adipurush Movie Review: Lankesh Saif Ali Khan Outshines In Om Raut's GOT-Inspired Ramayan

Movie: Adipurush

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devadatta Nage

Director: Om Raut

Stars: 2.5/5 Ratings

Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram! Not just in the movie but the audience in cinema halls begin with these chants as credits roll over on the big screens. Expectations from Adipurush were sky-high and rightly so, after all, filmmaker Om Raut attempted to re-tell an epic mythological tale of Ramayana which every Indian has grown-up either watching, reading or listening to as folklore from elders.

But if you are a 90s kid heading to halls thinking about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan which kept the nation glued during COVID times as well, then take a backseat and go with no such expectations. This is 2023 and you are welcome to the world of Om Raut where Prabhas is Raghav, Kriti Sanon is Janaki, Sunny Singh is Shesh (Lakshman), Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh and Devadatta Nage is Bajrang (Hanuman). No direct names of Ram, Sita, Lakshman or Hanuman were ever addressed in the movie barring thumping BGM spicing up the visuals in between.

Nobody really needs to be told or explained about the plot, twists or story as far as this epic is concerned. But what we as an audience went to witness was the master storytelling and how the screenplay would do justice to such divine characters portrayed in a larger-than-life canvas of Rs 500 crore plus budget.

What did we get? Well, there is VFX and then there are heavy-duty visual effects and CGI loaded in a 3D format which could have been a lifetime experience much like that of Avatar: The Way Of Water but alas...it falls flat. The poor VFX in many scenes is a letdown - although the makers did try to cover up after the disastrous initial teaser but the work could have been much finer.

Coming to actors - Prabhas as Raghav is tall and towering. His demeanour is pleasing and subtle. He has tried to portray and stick to the image of Lord Ram but looks a little pressed on emotions. Now, is it because of animation or was that the brief of the role - only Prabhas can tell? Kriti Sanon has done justice to her part as Janaki. She looks impressive and compelling in Sita's role.

Kriti and Prabhas's chemistry also shows beautifully in Adipurush.

Coming to Sunny Singh - firstly, he's not been given much dialogue and there is an innate Punjabiness which is quite evident when he utters a few lines. Devadatta Nage as Bajrang has given his best shot in whatever screentime he's got. He comes across as funny, has acted well and doesn't disappoint.

But, Adipurush dialogues go as bad as 'Kapda Tere Baap Ka, Tel Tere Baap Ka, Aag Tere Baap Ki...To Jalegi B Tere Baap Ki'. Imagine Hanuman saying this to Ravana's son when he's about to burn Lanka.

Yes, take a minute and let that sync in!

Coming to Ravana or Lankesh - the only cherry on this cake. Saif Ali Khan has not only excelled in invoking fear, hatred and anger at the same time but he also manages to look beastial at times. Some of his scenes are so breathtaking and you would really wish, the entire Adipurush screenplay would be as powerful as Lankesh's presence.

Full marks to Saif for yet again proving his prowess in critical and pivotal parts.

Filmmaker Om Raut has made a huge attempt to re-telling the epic narrative in his own style with modern elements added to the screenplay. But why an overdose of Game Of Thrones (GOT) influence? Right from visuals of bats flying (replacing the dragons), darkness all around to background music. Then there's a concoction of characters looking straight out from Planet Of Apes and King Kong - this could be much better and more innovative.

Overall, go book tickets for Adipurush this weekend because we do love our Avatars (don't we?) and what better than watching the magnum opus epic Ramayan in 3D!